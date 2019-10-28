General Motors Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (-26.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.21B (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.