Virgin Galactic takes off in NYSE debut

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is up 4.88% in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Over 9M shares of the space tourism stock have swapped hands following the reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia. Shares have ranged from $11.49 to $12.93 so far.

"Now that VG is a publicly traded company, anyone can invest in a human spaceflight company that is striving to truly transform the market and be part of the excitement of the commercial space industry," says Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides.