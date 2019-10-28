Mastercard Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.01 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.41B (+13.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ma has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 27 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 9 downward.