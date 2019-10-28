CNX Midstream Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.3M (+20.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CNXM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.