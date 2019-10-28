S&P 500 reaches new high amid U.S.-China trade progress, earnings

S&P 500 touches 3,044.08, topping its previous intraday high of 3,027.98 reached in July, as better-than-expected earnings and signs of progress on the U.S.-China trade deal.

The S&P rises 0.6% , the Nasdaq climbs 1.0% , and the Dow gains 0.5% .

The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 5 basis points to 1.85%.

President Trump said on Monday that he expects to sign a big part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule, but didn't provide details on the timing.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, communications services ( +1.3% ), health care ( +1.1% ) and information technology ( +1.1% ) lead the advance, while real estate ( -0.9% ) and utilities ( -0.7% ) trail the broader market.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 Index closed up 0.1% , the Stoxx Europe 600 ended the session up 0.3% , and the DAX rose 0.4% .

Crude oil slides 1.5% to $55.83 per barrel.