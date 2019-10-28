S&P 500 reaches new high amid U.S.-China trade progress, earnings

S&P 500 touches 3,044.08, topping its previous intraday high of 3,027.98 reached in July, as better-than-expected earnings and signs of progress on the U.S.-China trade deal.
The S&P rises 0.6%, the Nasdaq climbs 1.0%, and the Dow gains 0.5%.
The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 5 basis points to 1.85%.
President Trump said on Monday that he expects to sign a big part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule, but didn't provide details on the timing.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, communications services (+1.3%), health care (+1.1%) and information technology (+1.1%) lead the advance, while real estate (-0.9%) and utilities (-0.7%) trail the broader market.
In Europe, the FTSE 100 Index closed up 0.1%, the Stoxx Europe 600 ended the session up 0.3%, and the DAX rose 0.4%.
Crude oil slides 1.5% to $55.83 per barrel.
Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 97.73.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis