Martin Marietta Materials Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.49 (+22.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MLM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.