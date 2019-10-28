MyoKardia's MYK-491 shows positive effect in certain heart failure patients

MyoKardia (MYOK -0.5% ) announces positive preliminary data from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating MYK-491 in patients with stable heart failure due to the inability of the left ventricle to pump blood effectively.

Treatment with MYK-491, a small molecule activator of myosin (a protein that plays an essential role in cardiac muscle contraction), improved systolic (ventricles eject blood into the aorta and pulmonary trunk) function without impacting diastolic (contraction of the heart that pushes blood into the ventricles) function. The results were consistent with those observed in Phase 1 studies.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company will advance MYK-491 into a Phase 2 trial in patients with genetic dilated cardiomyopathy, expected to launch in H1 2020.