Penske Automotive Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.89B (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.