CommVault Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $163.28M (-3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CVLT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.