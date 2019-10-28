MDU Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+17.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MDU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.