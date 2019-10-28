JPMorgan closes special situation fund with over $1B in commitments

JPMorgan (JPM +0.7% ) Asset Management reports the final closing of its Lynstone Special Situation Fund with $1.06B in capital raised from pension funds, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments and family offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Surpasses its $750M target and represents the first special situations fund from J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.

More than half of the investors are first-time investors in a J.P. Morgan Alternatives fund.

The fund will invest in stressed, distressed, and event-driven situations in North American and European private and public credit markets, where underlying assets are discounted due to illiquidity or market disruption and where an event or catalyst has the potential to drive a positive total return.