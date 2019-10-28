Enterprise's Midland-to-ECHO pipeline expansions to add 900K-plus bbl/day

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -1.7% ) says it expects its Midland-to-ECHO 3 and 4 Permian crude pipeline system expansions each will provide 450K bbl/day of additional capacity.

Midland-to-ECHO 4 is further expandable up to 540K bbl/day, CEO Jim Teague said during today's earnings conference call.

Permian production growth has slowed in recent months as drillers reduce the number of oil rigs, but EPD's "customers are large producers. I don't see someone like Exxon or Chevron slowing down," Teague said.

The recent spike in global freight rates for Very Large Crude Carriers slowed export activity from the U.S. Gulf Coast, but the ability to store and flexibility to sell to local refiners in the Houston area helped cushion the impact of the slowdown in exports, said EPD chief commercial officer Brent Secrest.