Adtalem Global Education Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $301.66M (+6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATGE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.