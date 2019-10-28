National Instruments Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $338.95M (-2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NATI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.