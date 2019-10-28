Realogy to launch new benefits program for AARP members

Realogy Holdings (RLGY +3.7% ) enters an agreement to create a new real estate benefits program for AARP members.

Expected to start in early 2020, the new offering will allow AARP member to earn a cash back reward or bonus when they buy or sell a home with one of Realogy's residential real estate brands, including Better Homes and Garden Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty.

The cash back bonus is offered in most states. In some states, a gift card or commission reduction at closing may be provided in lieu of the cash back bonus.

There are ~113M Americans over 50, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and that's expected to increase by 16% by 2030, Realogy says.