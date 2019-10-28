Verisk Analytics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $650.34M (+8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VRSK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.