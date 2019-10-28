Clearway Energy CAFD most vulnerable to PG&E, Wolfe says in downgrade

Clearway Energy (CWEN -11.1% ) plunges to its lowest in nearly three months after Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman downgrades shares to Peer Perform from Outperform with a $19 price target, trimmed from $21.

Wolfe says CWEN has the most exposure to PG&E, with 30% of its consolidated cash available for distribution derived from the troubled utility.

CWEN shares reached 52-week highs just last Thursday, before PG&E fell ~50% over the past three sessions.

CWEN's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish.