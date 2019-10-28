Liberty Global, Sunrise open door to another UPC vote

Liberty Global (LBTYA +1.7% ) and Sunrise Communications (OTC:SMCCY) have left the door open to another vote on their failed deal to sell Liberty's UPC Switzerland, Bloomberg reports.

That comes via an amendment to a share purchase agreement filed Oct. 25.

Sunrise is obligated to schedule a new general meeting on a rights issue to enable the deal if it's given 30 days' notice.

Meanwhile the companies can cancel the deal (which currently doesn't expire until Feb. 2020) after Nov. 11 if Liberty hasn't asked for the new meeting.

Sunrise chief Olaf Swantee called the deal "dead" as the company pulled its rights issue vote amid heavy opposition that seemed to center around the price (about $6.4B).