Sysco called a consumer staples standout

Credit Suisse stays positive on Sysco (SYY -0.5% ) ahead of the company's earnings report on November 4.

"After what should be the final cut to its original FY 2020 targets last quarter, we believe SYY has the opportunity to further underscore its secular and internal drivers of top- and bottom-line growth and keep valuation at the peak of its historical range, particularly when compared to the broader Consumer Staples universe," updates the firm.

CS keeps an Outperform rating on Sysco, which matches up with a Quant rating on Sysco of Bullish.