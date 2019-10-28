Blank check company to look for deals in financial services and fintech

FinServ Acquisition plans an initial public offering of up to 20M units at $10.00 per unit.

FinServ Aquisition was formed to execute a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination.

Intends to focus its search on companies in the financial services industry or business providing technology services to the financial services industry.

Expects units to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "FSRVU". Each unit will consist of one share of class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to buy one share of class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50.

Once the unit's components start trading separately, the shares of common A stock are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under "FSRV" and the warrants are expected to be listed under "FSRVW".