Southern buys Washington wind project, sells minority stake to TransAlta

Southern Co. (SO -0.7% ) says it purchased its 12th wind project, the 136 MW Skookumchuck Wind Facility from U.K.-based renewable energy firm RES Group for an undisclosed sum.

Southern Power says the project, its first wind facility in Washington state, will utilize 38 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY).

Once operational, the electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility will be sold under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Puget Sound Energy.

SO is the majority owner of the project and has signed a deal to sell a minority stake to TransAlta (TAC -1.5% ) upon commercial operation.

Construction is underway, and SO expects the project will achieve commercial operation in Q1 2020.