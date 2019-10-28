KKR & Co. Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $456.46M (-9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kkr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.