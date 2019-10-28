Pfizer Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.37B (-7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pfe has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.