Merck Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Merck (NYSE:MRK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.59B (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mrk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.