Shopify Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $383.82M (+42.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, shop has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 1 downward.