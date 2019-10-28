Digital Realty Trust Q3 Earnings Preview

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.64 (+0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $814.47M (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dlr has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.