Alliance Resources -7% after big Q3 earnings, revenue misses

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP -7.3% ) plunges to three-year lows on heavy volume after missing Q3 earnings estimates and revenues fell 6.6% Y/Y to $464M, hurt by lower coal sales sales volume and "unsustainably low coal prices."

Q3 adjusted EBITDA tumbled 10% to $138M in the quarter, and coal inventories increased 1M tons sequentially; a $15M non-cash asset impairment connected with the closure of the Dotiki mine hurt net income.

ARLP guided for full-year revenues excluding transportation of $1.87B-$1.89B and adjusted EBITDA of $598M-$618M.

The company sees "no near-term catalyst to improve pricing except a rationalization of coal supply," and says additional temporary and/or permanent mine closures likely will occur in the near future.