Mortgage insurers could see weakness on HUD, DOJ pact on FHA - KBW

U.S. Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Justice reach an agreement that puts enforcement of Federal Housing Administration lending rules primarily in the hands of HUD through administrative proceedings.

HUD will use the Mortgagee Review Board to review and refer False Claims Act -- or FCA -- claims. Violations would only be referred to the DOJ when there are significant violations.

The agreement is intended to encourage banks to return to the FHA market.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' Bose George, though, believes it will take time for lenders to come back in the market.

"We think one major concern for lenders is likely to be whether this agreement could be changed by a new administration," George writes in a note.

"Nevertheless, the mortgage insurers could see some weakness on this news since it could be seen as an incremental driver of growth in the FHA market," he writes.