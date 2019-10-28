Chubb Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.61 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.82B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.