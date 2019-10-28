Allstate Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (+33.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.14B (-12.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, all has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.