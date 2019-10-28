Extra Space Storage Q3 Earnings Preview

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.24 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $285.72M (-6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, exr has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.