First Solar upgraded at JMP Securities after recent pullback

First Solar (FSLR +1.3% ) enjoys solid gains after JMP Securities upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $70 price target, saying the market is not valuing the company's competitive U.S. position appropriately.

JMP analyst Joseph Osha further notes that FSLR's manufacturing transition plan is proceeding while its backlog coverage has now extended well into 2021, adding the stock's 22% pullback over the past month offers an attractive investment opportunity.

FSLR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.