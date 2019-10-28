Prologis -4.8% as analysts weigh in on Liberty Property deal

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) falls 4.8% after agreeing to acquire Liberty Property (LPT +15% ) for about $9.7B in stock, or $12.6B including debt.

Some analysts raise questions about the deal.

For example, KeyBanc notes that "LPT's internal growth profile has lagged more coastal and infill peers."

BTIG calls the deal a "win for Liberty," which lags its industrial REIT peers. "We wonder, of the $2.7B of non-core logistics assets that Prologis plans to sell, are any planned as contributions to the company's funds?"

Jefferies, though, sees "significant accretive and potential revenue synergies" and agrees with management's estimate for 10 cents-12 cents of immediate accretion.

