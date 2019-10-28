Fidelity National Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.19B (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fnf has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.