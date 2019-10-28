Unum Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Unum (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.02B (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, unm has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.