Amgen Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.53 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.63B (-4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amgn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward.