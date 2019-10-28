Don't count Amazon out on JEDI contract- Cowen

Last Friday, the Pentagon selected Microsoft (MSFT +2.4% ) as the winner of its winner-takes-all cloud contract, which could be valued as high as $10B. But Cowen analyst Nick Yako says MSFT's fight against Amazon (AMZN +1% ) might not be over.

Yako: "Given all of the twists and turns of this seemingly mundane ‘commercial’ purchase (including lawsuits, Presidential & Congressional interest and a SecDef-level review & then recusal), we would not firmly count this in the Microsoft win column until the protest window has closed at the Government Accountability Office."

Yako says the "next phase" could include an Amazon protest or potential lawsuit after the Pentagon explains the reason for its JEDI loss.