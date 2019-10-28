Albemarle double downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Merrill

ALbemarle (ALB +0.1% ) trades roughly flat following Friday's 8% shellacking in reaction to its guidance cut for full-year earnings and revenues due to pressure from low lithium prices.

At least two sell-side analysts jumped in today with downgrades, including BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Steve Byrne, who slashed shares to Underperform from Buy with a $65 price target and said he found the cracks in the company's price realizations to be the most troubling, and he sees risk of further lower realized prices.

SunTrust analyst James Sheehan cut ALB to Hold from Buy with a $68 price target, saying lithium's uncertain price outlook will impair sentiment on the stock over the next 12-18 months.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo and BMO Capital weighed in with reduced stock price targets.

ALB's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.