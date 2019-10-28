U.K.'s Johnson fails again in getting snap early election

For a third time, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to trigger a snap election in an effort to break the House of Commons impasse over Brexit.

Last week, the House backed the general principles of Johnson's Brexit agreement with the EU but wouldn't approve his timeline for exiting on Oct. 31.

Now the EU has agreed to extend the U.K. departure date to Jan. 31, 2020.

Johnson will try again on Tuesday to get Parliament to allow an early election, and this time plans on taking an easier legal route, one that will change the date set in law for the next election to Dec. 12.

This time he'll only need a simple majority to get the early election. His previous attempts required a two-thirds "super-majority" vote for the election.

