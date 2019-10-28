Texas Roadhouse +8% after earnings topper

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reports comparable restaurant sales increased 4.4% in Q3 at company restaurants to edge past the the consensus estimate for a gain of 4.3%.

Comparable sales were 3.2% higher at domestic franchised outlets.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales improved 50 bps to 16.7% of sales as lower cost of sales due to the benefit of a higher average check was partially offset by higher labor costs driven by wage rate and other inflation.

Four company restaurants, including one Bubba’s 33 restaurant, and two international franchise restaurants were opened during the quarter. TXRH sees 22 full-year openings vs. 25 opening prior view.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse are up 7.87% in AH trading.

Previously: Texas Roadhouse EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Oct. 28)