Palladium surges to new record amid continued shortage

Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL) pushed 2% higher to $1,779.30/oz., marking another record settlement, as stricter air quality rules lift demand for the metal used in vehicle pollution control devices.

"Tightness in the palladium market continues to be the main driver," says TD Securities commodities strategist Ryan McKay, as production of platinum group metals in South Africa shrank the most in 18 months in August, growth in Russia stalled last month, and South African power outages all have helped cloud the supply outlook.

Meanwhile, December Comex gold slipped 0.6% to settle at $1,495.80/oz., as optimism surrounding a U.S.-China trade deal lifts stocks to new highs.

"It's a risk-on sentiment - people are getting out of the safe-haven trade, out of gold and going into equities... [but] the technical posture remains overall bullish. That's going to limit selling pressure," according to RJO Futures commodities strategist Phillip Streible.

