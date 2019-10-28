Orthofix Q3 cuts guidance after tough Q3

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Q3 results:

Net sales: $113.5M (+1.6%); Global Spine: $88.1M (+3.9%); Global Extremities: $25.4M (-5.6%).

Net income: ($40.5M) (-999%); EPS: ($2.14) (-999%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $19.5M (+375.6%).

GAAP results negatively impacted by the remeasurement of potential Spinal Kinetics milestone payment liabilities.

2019 guidance: Sales: $460M - 463M from $472M - 477M; net income: ($24.3M - 22.8M) from $12.7M - 13.6M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $78M - 80M from $86M - 89M; EPS: ($1.25 - 1.18) from $0.66 - 0.70; non-GAAP EPS: $1.55 - 1.60 from $1.75 - 1.82.

Previously: Orthofix EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Oct. 28)