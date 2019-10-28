Beyond Meat turns to a profit

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reports revenue jumped 250% to $92M in Q3.
Gross profit came in at 35.6% sales vs. 19.2% a year ago off the sales leverage.
Net income was $4.1M vs. -$9.3M a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA arrived at $11.0M vs. -$5.7M last year.
Looking ahead, Beyond Meat anticipates FY19 revenue of $265M to $275M vs. $266M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of ~$20M.
Shares of BYND are down 8.08% in AH trading, although the session is likely to be volatile.
Previously: Beyond Meat EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 28)
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on BYND