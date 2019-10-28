Beyond Meat turns to a profit

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reports revenue jumped 250% to $92M in Q3.

Gross profit came in at 35.6% sales vs. 19.2% a year ago off the sales leverage.

Net income was $4.1M vs. -$9.3M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA arrived at $11.0M vs. -$5.7M last year.

Looking ahead, Beyond Meat anticipates FY19 revenue of $265M to $275M vs. $266M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of ~$20M.

Shares of BYND are down 8.08% in AH trading, although the session is likely to be volatile.

