Brixmor boosts lower end of 2019 NOI growth guidance range
Oct. 28, 2019 Liz Kiesche
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) boosts the lower end of its same-property net operating income growth guidance range to 3.00%-3.25% from 2.75%-3.25%.
- Adjustes guidance for 2019 NAREIT FFO per share of $1.90-$1.93 from its previous range of $1.86-$1.94; consensus estimate if $1.91.
- Q3 NAREIT FFO per share of 49 cents increases from 42 cents in the year-ago quarter and exceeds the average analyst estimate of 47 cents.
- Q3 same-property NOI growth of 4.4% Y/Y; same-property base rent for Q3 contributed 290 basis points, while Sears/Kmart had a negative effect of ~50 bps on same-property NOI growth for the quarter.
- During the quarter, the company generated ~$151.1M of gross proceeds on the disposition of 12 shopping centers, as well as one partial property, comprised of 1.7M square feet.
- Conference call on Oct. 29 at 10:00 AM ET.
