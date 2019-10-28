GrubHub down 24% after Q3 miss, lame guidance

Q4 revenue guidance of $315M-$335M is well shy of Street estimates for $387M; EBITDA is seen at $15M-$25M vs. estimates of $79M.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $53.8M was down 10% Y/Y and short of consensus of $56.2M.

Q3 active diners of 21.2M was up 29% Y/Y; Daily average grubs (DAGs) of 457K was up 10%; gross food sales of $1.4M was up 15%.

Conference call is tomorrow at 9 ET.

Previously: GrubHub EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 28)