XPO Logistics gains after profit beat

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) trades slightly higher after a sizable Q3 EPS beat offsets a revenue miss by the company.

XPO says its less-than-truckload business achieved an adjusted operating ratio record for the quarter. Management says the company is firmly on track to generate at least $1B of EBITDA from LTL in 2021.

Looking ahead, XPO lowers full-year revenue guidance to a range of -4% to -2.5% from -1% to +1%, which has a midpoint below the consensus mark.

XPO +0.59% AH to $80.87.

