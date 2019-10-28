Alphabet -2.5% after Q3 profit miss

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) -2.5% reports mixed Q3 results that beat revenue estimates with 20% Y/Y growth but missed on EPS. Note that in last quarter's call, Alphabet management warned that continuing FX headwinds would likely ding this quarter.

Total TAC for the quarter was $7.5B or about 22% of Google ad revenues, roughly in-line with consensus and down from last year's 23%.

Revenue breakdown: Google Properties, $28.65B (consensus: $28.43B);Google Ads, $33.92 (consensus: $33.79B); Google Other, $6.43B (consensus $6.24B); Other Bets, $155M (consensus: $168.3M).

Paid clicks on Google properties grew 18% versus the 32% estimate. Cost-per-click on Google properties were down 2% Y/Y versus the 12% decline predicted by analysts.

Operating income totaled $9.18B (consensus: $9.43B) and the operating margin was 23%, slightly below the 23.4% consensus.

Capex totaled $6.73B (estimate: $7.07B).

