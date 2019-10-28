T-Mobile Q3 revenues miss despite quarterly record

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is currently down slightly after hours, -0.1% , after record financials in Q3 earnings that still fell short of analyst expectations for revenues.

Overall revenue rose 2% to a Q3 record $11.06B; service revenues rose 6%, to $8.6B. Of those, branded postpaid revenues were up 10%.

Net income rose 9% to a Q3 record $870M.

In operations, net additions totaled 1.7M, including an industry-best 1.1M branded postpaid net adds. Of those, 754,000 were branded postpaid phone net adds.

Branded postpaid phone churn hit a record low 0.89%, down 13 basis points.

Prepaid net adds came to 62,000 (up 27,000 from last year).

It's raising guidance for full-year net customer additions of 4.1M-4.3M, up from 3.5M-4.0M. It's also boosting EBITDA guidance to $13.1B-$13.3B from $129B-$13.3B.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

