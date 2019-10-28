S&P sets new highs amid renewed trade optimism

A fresh round of optimism over U.S.-China trade and lower interest rates helped push the S&P 500 to a record high while the Nasdaq Composite (+1%) and Russell 2000 (+0.9%) benchmarks set today's strong pace.

"The market is sending you a very strong message: The cyclical stocks are recovering and they are outperforming," says Morgan Stanley's Andrew Slimmon. "If the economy was going to hit a really bad patch, these stocks wouldn't be recovering."

"The market had been pricing in that we were on the footsteps of a recession, and I think that's changed," says Michael Mullaney, director of global markets research at Boston Partners, who attributes the changed perspective in part to the Fed's shift to increasing its balance sheet, adding liquidity into financial markets.

Tech stocks (+1.3%) outperformed today, with Microsoft providing influential leadership for the sector and broader market after it was awarded a $10B cloud contract with the Department of Defense.

The communication services (+1.2%) and health care (+1%) sectors were not far behind, while utilities (-1.3%) and real estate (-1.1%) lagged noticeably.

Communication services was helped by strong gains in Alphabet, which set an all-time high ahead of its earnings report, and AT&T, which announced a multi-year plan to increase shareholder value.

U.S. Treasury prices finished lower, with the two-year yield adding 2 bps to 1.65% and the 10-year yield rising 5 bps to 1.85%.

December WTI crude oil snapped four straight days of gains, shedding 1.5% to $55.81/bbl.