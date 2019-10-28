Medpace revenue miss pressures shares, down 3% after hours

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) Q3 results:

Revenue: $216.2M (+20.6%).

Backlog up almost 20% to $1.2B.

Net income: $24.0M (+24.4%); non-GAAP net income: $27.0M (+8.0%); EPS: $0.63 (+21.2%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.71 (+6.0%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $34.8M (-6.2%).

Cash flow ops (9 mo.): $144.9M (+23.7%).

Business environment "steady" according to CEO August Troendle.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $840M - 860M (unch); net income: $94.9M - 99.7M from $93.4M - 97.4M; non-GAAP net income: $107.2M - 112.0M from $105.7M - 109.7M; EPS: $2.51 - 2.64 from $2.49 - 2.60; non-GAAP EPS: $2.85 - 2.97 from $2.82 - 2.93; non-GAAP EBITDA: $144M - 150M (unch).

